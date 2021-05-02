Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 185,693 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.