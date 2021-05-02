Phala Network (PHA) Price Reaches $0.90 on Top Exchanges

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Phala Network has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $160.12 million and $34.24 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001592 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00069729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00072346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.51 or 0.00848829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00097091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,918.04 or 0.08687750 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

