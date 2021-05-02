Phantasma Energy Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $15,746.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00280989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.21 or 0.01117029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.51 or 0.00722929 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,463.62 or 0.99921179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.