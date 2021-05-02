Phantasma (SOUL) Hits Market Cap of $47.91 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $47.91 million and approximately $235,039.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,992.38 or 1.00203709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00040243 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010645 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.00216725 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001754 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 99,181,072 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

