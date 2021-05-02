Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 0.5% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 59.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.23.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,267 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $95.00 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $148.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

