Phoenixcoin Price Up 28.5% This Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 91.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $1,936.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,790.00 or 1.00184904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00040406 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $831.42 or 0.01466734 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.01 or 0.00553956 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.45 or 0.00365970 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00218054 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,655,750 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

