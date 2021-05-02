Phore Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Phore has a total market cap of $9.14 million and $25,052.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00017511 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $735.98 or 0.01267572 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,908,945 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

