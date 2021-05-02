PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,100 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 643,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:PCI opened at $23.00 on Friday. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $23.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 50,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 68.9% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 111,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 45,310 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. It seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 31, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.