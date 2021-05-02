PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,400 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the March 31st total of 248,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. 205,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,596. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFN. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 75,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.