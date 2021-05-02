Pinkcoin (PINK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28,035.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $28,035.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.54 or 0.00551104 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006109 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00021000 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.83 or 0.02612619 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,411,341 coins and its circulating supply is 427,150,905 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

