Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,296.01 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,168.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,906.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,460.49.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

