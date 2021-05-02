Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Savings Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Savings Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.30). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 24.70%.

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $68.80 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $36.78 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

In other news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $28,345.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Nelson purchased 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,399.37. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,063 shares in the company, valued at $74,399.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,347 shares of company stock worth $82,561 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

