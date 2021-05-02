Pirate Chain Reaches Market Cap of $1.27 Billion (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.15 or 0.00012558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $5.13 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.48 or 0.00436287 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.00168087 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.90 or 0.00212274 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002883 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.