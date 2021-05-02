PirateCash Market Capitalization Tops $2.59 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $3,739.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000151 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000651 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,565,270 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

