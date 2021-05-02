Pivot Token Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $402,829.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00069051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00070032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.59 or 0.00852906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,448.29 or 0.09357558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00096491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048516 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

