Pizza (PIZZA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Pizza has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $2.66 million and $5,103.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.69 or 0.00188928 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009503 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

