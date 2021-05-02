Pizza Trading Up 22.1% This Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Pizza has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $4,977.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for $0.0835 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.18 or 0.00191833 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 137.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.