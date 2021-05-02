Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Update

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,163,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the March 31st total of 869,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,218,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PLNHF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. 262,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. Planet 13 has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $8.67.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Planet 13 from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused and related products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products.

