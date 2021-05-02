Plasma Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Plasma Finance has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $28.85 million and $1.55 million worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00285685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.68 or 0.01111663 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.44 or 0.00725770 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,456.90 or 0.99830575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

