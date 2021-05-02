PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Short Interest Update

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,700 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 771,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 338,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AGS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. 199,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,584. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $326.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.48 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.72 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.66.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

