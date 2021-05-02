Playcent (PCNT) Market Cap Hits $12.02 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00001874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $12.02 million and $731,363.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00069719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00072736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.10 or 0.00847826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00097118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00048317 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,915.26 or 0.08698111 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

