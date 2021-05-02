PlayFuel Price Tops $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. PlayFuel has a market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00852053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00097259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.72 or 0.08574915 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PLF is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.