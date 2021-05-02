Plian (PI) Trading Up 49% Over Last Week

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded 49% higher against the dollar. One Plian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Plian has a total market capitalization of $44.95 million and approximately $255,650.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00068972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $505.16 or 0.00870190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,426.59 or 0.09347877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00096842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048676 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 820,999,405 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

