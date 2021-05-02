PlotX (PLOT) Reaches Market Cap of $6.95 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and $531,642.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlotX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00068940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00069709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.21 or 0.00854616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,397.97 or 0.09296938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00096534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00048286 BTC.

About PlotX

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.