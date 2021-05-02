Polis (POLIS) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Polis has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $2,858.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.34 or 0.00186366 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009468 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

