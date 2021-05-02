Polkadex (PDEX) One Day Volume Tops $7.92 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Polkadex has traded up 40.6% against the dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.68 or 0.00038074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $42.58 million and $7.92 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00064411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00279465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $639.05 or 0.01122291 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.96 or 0.00735772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,920.17 or 0.99962248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

