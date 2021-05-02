PolkaFoundry (PKF) Reaches Market Cap of $17.16 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $17.16 million and $1.05 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00069690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.49 or 0.00853619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00096196 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,936.92 or 0.08680365 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,857,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

