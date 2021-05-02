PolkaFoundry Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00002672 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $16.82 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00070586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $493.74 or 0.00851392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00096493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.15 or 0.09115363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00048791 BTC.

About PolkaFoundry

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,857,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

