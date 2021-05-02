PolypuX Hits Market Capitalization of $817,187.67 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $817,187.67 and $65,943.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00064604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00286853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.52 or 0.01119344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.26 or 0.00733761 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,930.40 or 1.00114143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

