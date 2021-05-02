Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.69 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $23.66 million and $6.69 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $14.94 or 0.00025813 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00065013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.00279862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $642.09 or 0.01109451 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.88 or 0.00737600 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00026017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,901.04 or 1.00045885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

