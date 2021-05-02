Populous Trading Up 20.3% Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Populous has a market cap of $271.37 million and $5.87 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Populous has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Populous coin can now be purchased for $5.10 or 0.00008968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00069637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.82 or 0.00849719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00096948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,926.57 or 0.08670380 BTC.

Populous Profile

PPT is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

