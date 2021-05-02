PotCoin (POT) Price Up 16.8% Over Last Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.53 million and $4,245.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,950.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.50 or 0.05140464 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $986.20 or 0.01731691 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.49 or 0.00476716 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.13 or 0.00720160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.12 or 0.00574396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00080646 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.07 or 0.00433832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004294 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,120,084 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

