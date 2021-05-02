Power Ledger Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $181.52 million and $3.71 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00070688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00072735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.85 or 0.00857865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00097383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00048233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,902.50 or 0.08620868 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 439,897,654 coins. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.