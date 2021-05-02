PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

PQG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the third quarter worth $286,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 587.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PQG opened at $14.00 on Friday. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

