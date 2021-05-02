PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSK. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

TSE:PSK opened at C$13.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 73.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.40. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$7.83 and a 52-week high of C$14.68.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$47.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 136.87%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.