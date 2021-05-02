PRCY Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $411,539.00 (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (CURRENCY:PRCY) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One PRCY Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0796 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRCY Coin has a market cap of $159,024.98 and $411,539.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00064082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.63 or 0.00281871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $641.15 or 0.01132165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.50 or 0.00742526 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,590.17 or 0.99928179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PRCY Coin

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,996,722 coins. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin . The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PRCY Coin

