Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Premium Brands from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Premium Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.66. Premium Brands has a one year low of $59.48 and a one year high of $97.72.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

