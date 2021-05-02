Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Down 27.2% in April

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

