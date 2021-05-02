Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Short Interest Down 22.2% in April

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 5,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,694,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $63.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.