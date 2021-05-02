Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.45. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

