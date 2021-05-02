Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the lowest is ($0.85). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PROG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Progenity in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Progenity stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,202. Progenity has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Progenity by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

