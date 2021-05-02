Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.23% of Progyny worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Progyny by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $56.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.36 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $59.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,164,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,864 shares of company stock valued at $22,476,134. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

