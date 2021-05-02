Project-X (NANOX) Price Hits $40,911.89 on Top Exchanges

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Project-X coin can now be bought for approximately $40,911.89 or 0.72002255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project-X has traded down 55.3% against the US dollar. Project-X has a market cap of $3,201.93 and $1,415.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00064115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.87 or 0.00279600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $649.56 or 0.01143184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.93 or 0.00737281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,929.39 or 1.00192009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Project-X Coin Profile

Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

Project-X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project-X directly using U.S. dollars.

