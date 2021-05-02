Proliance International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) Short Interest Update

Proliance International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLNTQ opened at $0.02 on Friday. Proliance International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.

About Proliance International

Proliance International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company's heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators.

