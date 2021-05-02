Proliance International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) Short Interest Update

Proliance International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PLNTQ opened at $0.02 on Friday. Proliance International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.
About Proliance International
