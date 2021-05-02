Prometeus One Day Volume Tops $141.61 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $64.99 or 0.00115212 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 699.7% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $397.73 million and $141.61 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00069629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00071785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.55 or 0.00846595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00096988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00048079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.73 or 0.08686158 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

