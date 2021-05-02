ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Down 24.2% in April

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 174,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 321,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $5.33 on Friday. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the first quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Dawson James initiated coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

