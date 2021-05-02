Prosper Trading 189.4% Higher Over Last Week (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Prosper has a market capitalization of $25.69 million and $14.45 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.74 or 0.00010084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded 189.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00064411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00070503 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00279465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.68 or 0.00189111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

