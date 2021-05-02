ProximaX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $170,902.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, ProximaX has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $10.84 million and approximately $170,902.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ProximaX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00063637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.28 or 0.00277419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.41 or 0.01091276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $418.89 or 0.00720544 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00025363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,174.05 or 1.00067082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProximaX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProximaX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.