pulltherug.finance Trading Up 49.5% Over Last Week (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.23 or 0.00027918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $153,181.37 and $2,357.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pulltherug.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00069013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.35 or 0.00857121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5,453.95 or 0.09380421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00096533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00048620 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pulltherug.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pulltherug.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.