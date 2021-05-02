Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PMMAF opened at $106.00 on Friday. Puma has a 12 month low of $57.34 and a 12 month high of $116.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.93 and its 200-day moving average is $102.98.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.